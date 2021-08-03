Anupamaa SPOILERS: Toshu argues with Vanraj; Pakhi invites everyone except Anupama to school function

In the recent episodes of the show Anupamaa, it is shown that Pakhi has been throwing tantrums in the Shah house. She had asked Kavya to help her with her dance rehearsals, but she asked her to do it on her own and that she will check later. Hence, Anupama sends Nandini to help Pakhi, but she does not like this and talks rudely to her. She also disrespects Kinjal and calls her the clones of Anupama.

Later, Anupama thinks of stitching Pakhi’s dress for the function properly, just so Pakhi doesn’t have to face embarrassment if it tears during the performance. But Pakhi does not like it and starts fighting with her. She also tells Anupamaa that she just wants to show her greatness all the time. At that moment, Baa and Babuji enter, Pakhi talks disrespectfully to them also.

On hearing the commotion, Toshu and Kinjal come out from their rooms, but the situation escalates with his presence. He says that the Shahs do not know how to live peacefully. Kavya also adds her comments to the situation as she agrees with Pakhi and blames Anupamaa for trying to show her greatness every time.

Vanraj tries to calm the situation but Toshu starts arguing with him as well. Seeing his reaction, Anupamaa tells him that he is free to leave the house if he wishes to do so.