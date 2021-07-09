Anupamaa SPOILERS: Vanraj blames Kavya for losing his job and Baa consoles her

Kavya says Anupama had an eye on her husband and job, which led to her job loss. Vanraj and Kavya have a major argument.

The show Anupamaa is gearing up for a new twist in the story as the Shah family softens towards Kavya. It was shown in the previous episode that Vanraj had lost his job and Kavya said that she had already expected this to happen. She hides the fact that she has also lost her job, but Rakhi enters the Shah house and tells everyone about Kavya losing her job due to her overconfident attitude. Kavya blames Anupama for her losing job and eyeing her husband as well as her job.

She says that Anupama used to say things like, “Kavya is a working woman", due to which she became jobless. The whole family defends Anupamaa over the accusation and tells Kavya to not cook up stories. Vanraj tells her that in such a case, he has lost his job because of her, as she was not supportive of him for taking the job at the café from the start.

Later Baa and Babuji will hear a heated argument between Kavya and Vanraj; hence, they ask Anupama to intervene. So, she politely tells them to lower their voices. Later it will be seen that Vanraj will break down in front of Babuji. Baa also goes to Kavya to console her and tells her that everything will be fine.

In a later episode, it will be shown that Anupama gets an idea for helping Vanraj get a job. But what is her idea and will it be successful, will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

The show features some of the prominent actors of the TV industry including Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

