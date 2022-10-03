Anupamaa: Toshu files a complaint against Anuj and Anupama

The officers' question Anuj and Anupama regarding their adoptive daughter Anu. They assure them that they love Anu a lot and have always taken care of her. The officers questioned them if Anu was missing in the morning, which leaves everyone shocked. Toshu grins and Anuj tries to convince them that they have it all under control. Vanraj claims to have been a misunderstanding regarding this. Kavya also gives them reassurance. The officers decide to take Anu from them.

Anuj and Anupama plead with them not to take their daughter away from them. Anu cries listening to this and Anupama consoles them. The officers say they are just following their duties so there’s nothing they can do to go against the protocols. Anupama continues to plead. They inform her that a person from the Shah family filed a complaint and Vanraj realises that it’s Toshu. Anupama pleads with them to not snatch away a family from a little girl and the entire family stands in support of her. Anu also approves of Anupama and Anuj taking care of her.