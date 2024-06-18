Anupamaa Written Episode Update, June 18: Pakhi blames Hasmuk, refuses to forgive him

In today's episode, Anuj is deep in thought about Anupama and attempts to write poetry but struggles to focus. Meanwhile, Ishani returns home, causing Dimple to worry.

Kavya offers Pakhi some water, which angers her. Hasmuk admits his mistake and asks Pakhi for forgiveness, but she refuses.

Despite admitting she hasn't been a perfect mother, she professes her love for Ishani and blames Hasmuk for almost losing her. Pakhi expects the Shahs to hold Hasmuk responsible. Anupama urges Pakhi to calm down while Hasmuk continues to seek her forgiveness.

Pakhi scolds Hasmuk, Vanraj and Anupama clash over his mistake

Pakhi questions Hasmuk's involvement and why he didn't ask Dimpy to administer Ishani's medicine. She berates him for his constant interference and refuses to back out despite Vanraj's attempts to stop her. Vanraj agrees with Pakhi, suggesting Hasmuk and Leela should refrain from speaking.

Anupama defends Hasmuk, arguing that Pakhi's behavior is inappropriate, and challenges Vanraj for supporting Pakhi over Hasmuk. Vanraj maintains that Hasmuk's mistake was significant.

Anupama confronts Pakhi, Dimple, and Kavya, uncovering the truth behind Ishani's neglect

Anupama questions Pakhi, Dimple, and Kavya, who reveal that Pakhi neglected Ishani, prompting Hasmuk to step in. Pakhi laughs off Anupama's accusations, but Anupamaa criticizes Vanraj for siding with Pakhi.

Vanraj dismisses Anupama's involvement and insists that Leela and Hasmuk stay away from the children

Hasmuk and Leela's emotional struggle leads to despair, Anupama prays for their peace

Emotional, Hasmuk and Leela feel like burdens to their family and resolve to keep to themselves. Anupama, distressed by their situation, prays for their happiness and wishes no elderly person would have to suffer. In his despair, Hasmuk contemplates suicide, but Leela intervenes.

Anupama Urges Vanraj to Support Hasmuk, Proposes Custody Shift to Adhik

Vanraj prevents Anupama from lecturing and she implores him to comfort Hasmuk. She suggests that Ishani would be better off with Adhik than Pakhi and proposes that Pakhi relinquish custody to him. Vanraj decides to take responsibility for Ansh and Ishani.

Anupama asks Vanraj to stop Pakhi from mistreating Hasmuk and Leela, warning that Adhik might win custody. The episode ends.

