Anupamaa Written Episode Update, June 26: Anupama sarcastically advises Shruti to look after herself

Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama intending to question Shruti, but the latter suddenly pretends to be in pain from her internal stitches, causing concern among everyone. When asked what is wrong, she lies about experiencing pain. Leela offers to make her some kaadha, but Shruti declines.

Anu confronts Shruti and Vanraj amidst health scare

Then, Hasmuk suggests Anuj take Shruti to the hospital, but Anuj reassures him that the doctor mentioned she would experience pain for a few days. Adhya also packs her bag and accompanies Anuj and Shruti.

Anu sarcastically advises Shruti to take care of herself before confronting Vanraj. She warns him against any wrongdoing, stating she is watching him closely. Vanraj responds by saying he does not want her interference in his life.

Anupama vows to protect Dimpy's wedding while confronting Shruti

Anupama mutters that she won't allow anyone to ruin Dimpy's wedding, while Shruti mumbles, questioning what Anupama thinks of herself. Then, Shruti gets a call from Anupama, who tells her that she isn't so bad as to sabotage Dimpy's wedding with all this chaos.

Anupama emphasizes that the happiness of her loved ones is paramount, so she won't harm them. However, she points at Shruti, implying she is willing to reveal the truth to everyone, but she refrains to avoid hurting Adhya and Anuj's feelings.

Anupama ensures rituals proceed and has tense moment with Anuj

Anupama arrives and announces that all the rituals will proceed as planned, and a special person will perform this particular ritual. She then enters with Bhavesh, bringing joy to Dimpy.

As they enter the house, Kavya accidentally slips, causing Anupama to stumble and almost fall. Anuj catches her just in time, preventing her from falling. Anuj makes a taunting remark, prompting Anupama to walk away, with Anuj following closely behind her.

Anupama's cold shoulder sparks tension at Dimpy's function

Despite his attempts to engage her in conversation, Anupama shows disinterest and proceeds to the function where Titu assures everyone of his commitment to taking care of Dimpy. Meanwhile, Yash meets Anupama and they discuss Shruti's recent actions.

Unbeknownst to them, Anuj follows Anupama and overhears their conversation. The discussion and its implications stir up anger and tension within Anuj, setting the stage for potential conflict. The episode ends here.

