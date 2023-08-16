Anupamaa written update, August 16: Anuj throws water on Romil’s face

Upon returning home, Anuj and Anupamaa are taken aback by the site of Romil's rowdy alcohol-fueled rave party along with his friends. Anuj was so angry by seeing this kind of behavior by Romil in Kapadia Mention and intervenes at the party by stopping the music, upon which Romil shouts and asks who stopped the music and then sees Anuj and Anupamaa standing. Romil arrogantly questions the interruption, leading to a confrontation where Romil pushes Anuj and says “Get away you moron.” Anupamaa chides Romil for his uncouth behavior and tells him it's not the right thing for him, but he responds with offensive language, upon which Anju slaps Romil. Ankush steps in, lifting Romil and confronting Anuj. Anuj asserts that if Romil had completed his offensive remarks about Anupama, the consequences would have been more severe.

Samar and Toshu went to the balcony where Vanraj (father) and Hasmukh (grandfather) were sitting, who asks Samar if he is alright and they converse. Hasmukh reflects on the intricate dynamics of father-son relationships, underscoring the significance of open dialogue. Toshu joins the scene, bearing coffee, leading to an emotionally charged exchange among the four. Dimpy, observing from the shadows, becomes suspicious of Vanraj's intentions toward Samar.

Anuj directs his reproach towards the elders, that how Romil can be partying like this with them present at home. Anuj asks Romil’s friends to leave the house. Romil shouts at Anju asking him who he is to send his friends away. Anuj says he wouldn’t have questioned this if he was in his senses and throws water on Romil’s face. A heated argument between Anuj and Romil is exchanged when Anuj asked Romil who supplied him with alcohol as it is a dry state and he is underaged. Anupamaa commends Pakhi for alerting them about the party. Romil channels his frustration towards Pakhi and says that I kept your secret and couldn’t keep mine. Anuj issues a stern warning to Romil, cautioning him to change his behavior towards Pakhi or face expulsion from the house.

The scolding continues as Anuj turns his ire towards Ankush for allowing Romil's degradation under his watch. Anuj predicts a grim future for Romil if he persists on this destructive trajectory. In retaliation, Romil questions whether he brought him to this situation to endure the insults of everyone present. He references his mother's departure with her boyfriend, highlighting the abandonment he faced, and even suggests that his father should follow suit in abandoning him.

