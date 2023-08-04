Anupamaa Written Update, August 4: Anupama won't interfere between Barkha and Ankush's fight

In the August 4 episode of Anupamaa, Barkha asks Romil to leave the house. To which Romil mocks Barkha and says if she usually talks like this, and so there’s no doubt her husband cheated on her. The fight escalated between the two and Romil intervened and asked if he should leave or stay. Ankush stopped Romil from leaving the house on which Romil commented that he would die of the noise pollution.

Anuj requests they refrain from fighting in front of a youngster. Ankush reminds Barkha that she was aware of it earlier. Barkha claims she had no idea he would throw his illegitimate son on her. Barkha says that if she had an affair with someone, would Ankush have accepted her child then? Adhik supported Barkha on this and asked Ankush to send Romil to the hostel or somewhere else. Ankush reminded Adhik that he should have done the same with him 15 years back when Barkha decided to bring him home.

Adhik said that Romil is full of attitude. Ankush says he'll leave the house with Romil. Anuj says that they will discuss it in the morning and ask Pakhi to take care of Romil. Ankush takes Romil away. Anupama was not feeling good with all the shocking events that took place.

The Shahs returned to their home where Leela said that Ankush destroyed everything. Kinjal said that Romil will always remind Barkha of Ankush’s betrayal and Leela agrees. She says if Kavya had an affair and a child, they would never accept her illegitimate child. Vanraj feels guilty for cheating on Anupama and walks off in between the conversation and Kavya decides to talk to Vanjraj. Dimpy insulted Toshu for not having any job and later Toshu feels a pain in his chest.

After Barkha breaks down in front of Adhik, he threatens Romil to leave the house or he will break his face. Romil says he is not interested in staying there. Ankush warns Adhik and tells him to never touch his son again. Ankush says he will send Romil abroad for further studies when he turns 18, but till then Romil will stay with him and he will leave this house if Barkha creates a problem.

Anupama decided not to interfere in Barkha and Ankush’s issues and Romil stayed at KM. Anupama feels weak and dizzy again.

The episode has been watched on Hotstar.