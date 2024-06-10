Anupamaa Written Update, June 10: Anupama gives stern warning to Aadhya who refuses to regret her misdeed

Anupamaa, June 10, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Devika getting shocked after learning Aadhya had locked Pari in the storeroom. Anupama says she is not sure yet and Aadhya will never confess even if she had done it. Devika asks her to focus on the mysterious lady. Anupama worries that Vanraj’s plan might ruin Dimpy’s happiness. She also shows her concern over not being able to find any evidence against Toshu to prove her innocence. Anupama panics thinking about her life going in the wrong direction. Devika consoles her.

Aadhya calls Ishani and tells that she was missing them. Ishani shares about Pari getting locked in the room. Aadhya asks who saved her. Ishani replies ‘Super Nani’.

Toshu sure about Aadhya’s involvement in locking Pari

Toshu takes care of Pari and asks her who told her to go into the storeroom. She says that it was Aadhya. Toshu realizes that Aadhya was behind all this. Pari refuses to believe him. She states that Aadhya had protected her during the shoot out and saved her from bullies in school. Toshu calls Aadhya ‘clever’.

Kinjal comes and sends Pari outside. She talks to Toshu and asks him why he is teaching wrong things to Pari. Kinjal says that even if Aadhya is the culprit, they need to deal with the situation in a mature way.

Toshu gets determined to find out the truth and starts raising questions on Anupama’s upbringing. Kinjal warns him against bringing Anupama’s name in all. Toshu tells Kinjal to mind her tone and reminds her that she is standing in his father’s house. She gets tears in her eyes.

Advertisement

Anuj asks Aadhya to get ready. He praises her look for the day. Aadhya asks Anuj not to carry back any baggage from Shah house. She assures him that she will behave nicely with everyone, but once the marriage functions are over, their relations will also end with Shahs. Aadhya further expects Anuj to marry Shruti as soon as they return to the US.

Anuj hopes to see Aadhya rekindling her bond with Anupama before their exit from India. He wishes Aadhya to forget about her trauma.

Anupama scolds Aadhya

The men of Shah house bring breakfast for the ladies. Leela, Kavya and Kinjal find faults in it. They say that the food is undercooked and burnt. As they tease each other, Anupama and Devika also arrive there. While Vanraj taunts Anupama, Toshu mentions Anupama’s cockroach incident. Anupama wonders why Vanraj and Toshu always have her on their minds.

Advertisement

Anuj and Aadhya also come to the Shah house. Anuj decides to help the men in the kitchen. Anupama shares that Anuj makes yummy food. Kavya hails Anupama and Anuj’s love for each other.

Anuj assigns work to everyone. He commands Vanraj to make Aam Panna. Vanraj says he cannot follow Anuj’s order. Hasmukh announces that Anuj is the head chef and everyone needs to do as directed by him. Leela rushes to the kitchen only to find it in a messy condition.

Aadhya teaches dance to Pari, Ishani and Mahi. She asks about Pari's well-being. Pari tells her that she was scared but is fine now. As the kids go, Aadhya murmurs to herself that she knew nothing will happen and that she just wanted to hurt Anupama.

Anupama hears Aadhya and confronts her. She asks Aadhya how she did commit such a heinous act to a child. Anupama reminds Aadhya of the time when she got locked in the room and was frightened. However, Aadhya doesn’t feel ashamed of her misdeed and continues to argue with Anupama. Anupama tells Aadhya that if she does anything wrong again, she will slap her in front of everyone. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, June 9: Aadhya takes revenge on Anupama through Pari