Anupamaa Written Update, June 14: Anupama hits Gulati after learning the truth; Anuj decides to destroy him

Anupamaa, June 14, 2024 episode: The episode begins with the lady constable stating that Dimpy has looted Titu’s sleep and has stolen his heart, which cracks up everyone. Titu makes a smashing entry on a bike and shakes a leg with Dimpy. The constables also dance. Anupama prays to God for Dimpy and Titu’s happiness as they strike a pose together.

Shahs celebrate Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding anniversary

Anuj looks for Anupama, who comes in front of Rahul. Rahul shares that he didn’t get a job anywhere and so he joined Gulati. He reveals how he was thrown out of places when he would tell them he worked at the Spice and Chutney restaurant. Rahul says he was left with no choice but to accept Gulati’s offer. He also expresses how he misses everyone. Kinjal comes there and informs Anupama that the cake is ready.

Anupama brings the cake to the party hall. Ansh asks whose birthday it is. Anupama says it is Vanraj and Kavya’s marriage anniversary. Vanraj realizes that he forgot about it. Kavya gets teary-eyed. Hasmukh and Leela bless the couple. Mahi comes to cut the cake with Vanraj and Kavya. Everyone celebrates the occasion. Leela grooves to a traditional song. Hasmukh, Titu, and Dimpy also follow her. All the couples dance. Anuj searches for Anupama, making Aadhya upset.

Anupama learns Gulati and Rahul’s truth

Gulati and Rahul engage in a war of words. While arguing, Gulati calls Rahul his servant, who should be on his feet all the time. He reminds Rahul that he is giving him three times more salary than what he was getting at the Spice and Chutney café. Rahul doesn’t see it as a favor. Instead, he makes Gulati recount his favors to him, saying he gave great service to Gulati by putting cockroaches in the dish on his order.

Gulati gets angry at Rahul’s tone. He threatens to unveil his real face in front of everyone. However, Rahul doesn’t get scared and says that if he goes to jail, Gulati will also be put behind bars. Toshu hears their conversation and starts beating Rahul for ruining his name. Rahul pleads with him to stop. Toshu calls Gulati a coward who couldn’t compete with Anupama. Gulati offers Toshu a job in return for keeping his mouth shut.

Anupama arrives at the scene and slaps Gulati. She gets flashbacks of everything that happened to her. Anupama picks up the kitchen turner and pours out her emotions. She charges at Gulati, saying that he ruined her dreams and snatched away her honor. Anupama talks about the taunts and humiliation she faced all this time. As she moves forward to hit Gulati, he pushes her away. Anuj comes to Anupama’s rescue.

Anuj intimidates Gulati, but Gulati doesn’t get afraid. He says that Anuj and Anupama have no evidence against him, so he need not worry. Gulati boasts about how cunningly he made Rahul do his work while he did not even go near Spice and Chutney on the day the incident happened. He tells Anupama that this was the consequence of refusing a job at his place and that he has successfully punished Anupama for declining him.

Gulati advises Rahul not to oppose him. He asks Toshu to ponder over his offer. Anupama challenges Gulati, deciding to drag him to court. Anuj supports Anupama, declaring that Gulati will now witness the comeback of the young Anuj.

Rahul asks for forgiveness from Anupama

Hasmukh and Leela talk with the kids about Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding anniversary celebrations. Vanraj apologizes to Kavya for forgetting their anniversary. Kavya gives him a ring as a gift and states that their marriage is almost over now.

Anuj brings Rahul in front of everyone and discloses all his wrongdoings. He reveals that Rahul is the one who added cockroaches to Anupama’s veg biryani. Kinjal says she was sure Anupama could not commit such a mistake. Hasmukh makes Leela realize that she was wrong in taunting Anupama along with Vanraj.

Anupama weeps, and Rahul also moves to tears. He apologizes to Anupama. Anupama asks him why he did this to her when she put all her prize money into restoring the restaurant. Rahul replies that he turned greedy upon seeing the money offered by Gulati. He says he was not earning much despite being in America for many years. Rahul admits that he got upset when Anupama hired Toshu at the same salary as his. Anupama refuses to forgive Rahul. The episode ends here.

