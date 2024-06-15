Anupamaa Written Update, June 15: Yashdeep feels sorry for not believing Anupama

Anupamaa, June 15, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama lecturing Rahul and making him realize the crime that he has committed. She says that people who betray others or lie about other people feel guilty for the rest of their lives. They continue to fear that someone might catch them, and their families are often at the receiving end.

Rahul decides to profess his crime

Rahul feels ashamed of his misdeed and turns emotional. He asks for forgiveness from Anupama, but she refuses. Anupama asks Rahu why he put Spice and Chutney at stake to take revenge on her. She suggests that he needs to confess his crime. Anuj tells Rahul to admit in front of the food authority and everyone that he and Gulati have done this foul deed.

Anupama says she can never get back the trophy and title, but with Rahul’s confession, she will at least reinstall people’s faith in her. She starts crying. Rahul agrees to admit his crime. Kinjal takes hold of Anupama. The neighbors apologize to Anupama for viewing her in the wrong light.

Toshu tells Kinjal and Anupama to think deeply before accusing him again. Anupama says sorry to him. Vanraj feels sorry isn’t enough. He questions what kind of mother Anupama is as she points fingers at her own son before anyone else does.

Anupama asks him not to drag the issue and says that if Gulati had asked Toshu to put the cockroaches, he would have also done that. She recalls how Toshu was pondering over Gulati's job offer to keep his mouth shut instead of immediately showing his support to her. Toshu says he was just thinking about the offer and did not take it.

Biji and Yashdeep reach Shah house

Hasmukh is elated as Anupama will now be free of all false charges. Vanraj is sure that people will not believe her even if Rahul confesses. Instead, they are going to see it as Spice and Chutney’s strategy to resolve the matter.

Anupama says she will not sit until she proves her innocence and returns Spice and Chutney to Biji. Biji surprises her with her entry into Shah house. Anupama rushes to hug Biji. Yashdeep also joins in. He apologizes to Anupama for not believing her. He says he couldn’t stand with her in tough times.

Hasmukh asks Yashdeep not to cry. He feels that God sent Gulati and Rahul. Anupama says sorry to god for getting upset with him when nothing was going right.

Shruti talks to Aadhya and tells her that she has forgotten her after going to India. Aadhya says she got busy. Shruti reminds Aadhya about her promise. Anuj reveals to Shruti that Gulati and Rahul are the real culprits. He says that after returning to the US, he will talk to the food critic and ask why she complained to the food department without giving time to Anupama. Aadhya and Shruti get worried about Anuj finding out about their involvement in the entire controversy.

Yashdeep decides to stand like rock with Anupama

Kavya hopes that Gulati gets punished. Pakhi says he is a shrewd businessman and will not let the truth come out so easily. She says Anupama will not be able to stand in front of him as she doesn’t have money. Kavya shuts her up with a sharp reply. Kinjal apologizes to Toshu for doubting him. He says it is useless as she will again do something similar. She leaves.

Leela taunts Biji and says she should have saved some money by not attending the wedding. Biji replies that relations are more important than money to her. Leela informs her that they don’t have any vacant rooms. Biji tells her she will stay in the hall. They begin to argue. Kinjal intervenes and stops them.

Yashdeep talks to Hasmukh and says he will stand by Anupama now. Vanraj leaves a snarky remark on Yashdeep’s attraction for Anupama. Yashdeep says that Anupama’s goodness is like a magnet. Anuj hears him silently. Anupama comes there. Vanraj tells her that Yashdeep was talking about her, and Anuj listened carefully. The episode ends here.

