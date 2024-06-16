Anupamaa Written Update, June 16: Anupama reacts to Anuj’s idea of uniting again as he makes an attempt to convince her

Anupamaa, June 16, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama inquiring with Hasmukh if he took the medicine. He replies to her. Yashdeep makes up his mind to fight for Anupama’s innocence. Hasmukh feels that Smith is accountable for the mess. Anuj resonates with Hasmukh and resolves to investigate why Smith was in a hurry to release the news in the media.

Anuj persuades Anupama to embrace her feelings

Anupama gets confident about the reopening of Spice and Chutney. Yashdeep questions Anupama if she will work with them again or if she has any plan to return to the US. Anuj asks Anupama to share her thoughts. Aadhya wishes Anupama would not go back to America. However, Anupama pronounces her decision to go back to the US and start afresh. She hopes to fulfill her dreams.

The Shahs extend their support to Anupama. Anupama feels grateful for getting free of all the guilt. Anuj gets reminded of Anupama’s love confession as he looks at her. Anupama gets awkward while thanking Anuj for always showing faith in her.

Anuj asks Anupama to make eye contact. He reveals that he keeps thinking about her and admits that he can’t see her crying or in pain. Anupama requests him to not fall for her. Anuj reminds her that things change with time. Aadhya waits for Anuj. She gets worried thinking Anuj and Anupama are spending time together.

Anupama urges Anuj to think about Aadhya and Shruti. However, Anuj doesn’t stop from hiding his love for Anupama. Anupama tries to make him understand that their happiness should not come at the expense of others. Anuj expresses his willingness to be selfish for once.

Anupama and Anuj reunite in their dreams. Anuj insists Anupama to acknowledge his love while she keeps on hiding her own feelings for him. Anupama decides to return to America and fix everything. Anuj resolves to seek justice for Anupama by sending Gulati to prison. Anupama asks Anuj to give her space, leaving him shocked.

Devika gets adamant on destroying Vanraj’s plan

The kids learn that Hasmukh and Leela are experiencing leg pain. They decide to help them. Leela asks Vanraj where he is going. Vanraj says he has an important task.

Anupama receives a message from Cady and Vikram. Cady requests Anupama to come back soon. Devika and Anupama discuss the anonymous phone call. Devika devises a plan to steal Vanraj’s mobile.

However, Anupama dismisses the idea. Devika then makes up her mind to chase Vanraj. Vanraj pledges to break Dimpy and Titu’s wedding ceremony. The episode ends here.

