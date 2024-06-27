Anupamaa Written Update, June 27: Anuj parts ways with Shruti; Anupama publicly acknowledges her love for Anuj

Anupamaa, June 27, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama preventing Anuj from directly confronting Shruti. Despite her attempts, Anuj doesn’t listen and approaches Shruti. He questions how she could try to harm Anupama.

Shruti suggests that he discuss the issue in private. Anupama agrees with Shruti’s idea. However, Anuj insists on talking about the matter in front of everyone because Anupama was also insulted publicly.

Shruti confesses her wrongdoing

Vanraj gets curious and asks Anuj to stop beating about the bush. Leela also inquires with Anuj about creating a scene amidst wedding festivities. Anuj finally unveils Shruti’s real face and discloses that it was Shruti who hired Ms Smith to trouble Anupama.

He further holds Shruti responsible for the closure of Spice and Chutney. Anuj says that Anupama remains tight-lipped for the sake of Dimpy and Aadhya. Vanraj then asks how Anuj learned the truth. Anuj replies that he overheard Anupama and Yashdeep’s conversation.

Anuj praises Anupama for selflessly helping Aadhya and Shruti. Shruti admits to appointing Ms. Smith. When inquired why she did it, Shruti confesses being jealous of Anupama and insecure about her relationship with Anuj.

She also professes that she made a plan to cause pain to Anupama so that she leaves America. Devika asks Shruti how she would have felt if someone had done the same thing to her. Shruti responds by defending her actions.

She says that she only wanted the shutdown of Spice and Chutney and never thought of the situation turning so ugly. Devika then questions Shruti’s childish outlook on the entire matter.

Anuj’s major move

Anuj breaks his engagement with Shruti. Anupama pleads with him not to end things abruptly and to consider Aadhya’s feelings. However, Anuj remains firm on his decision. Devika tries to intervene and prevent Anupama from taking Shruti’s side but gets scolded by Anupama. Aadhya also urges Anuj not to cancel the engagement. Anuj comforts Anupama.

Vanraj feels that Anuj always wanted to break free of his tie with Shruti. He claims that Anuj could never forget Anupama. As Vanraj feels bad for Shruti, she owns up to her misdeed and admits that Anuj and Anupama are indeed an ideal match.

Shruti states that no one can come between the two. She also realizes that Anuj would never have been happy with her.

Leela asks Anuj to return to his hotel with Shruti. Devika suggests that Anuj and Shruti should sort out the matter. Vanraj believes it can be done at their place.

Anupama tells Shruti that she never tried snatching away Anuj from her. Shruti makes Anupama swear on Aadhya and asks her to share her true feelings for Anuj. Anupama confirms her love for Anuj. Vanraj asks Paritosh to check if Yashdeep is alright. Anupama says she has moved on in life without Anuj. The episode ends here

