Anupamaa Written Update, June 28: Vanraj blames Anupama for Anuj and Shruti’s breakup

Anupamaa, June 28, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Shruti sharing that Anupama should have admitted her love for Anuj earlier. She feels that it would be best if she now takes an exit from Anuj’s life.

Before leaving, Shruti requests Anupama and Anuj not to give up on their love and to consider the opportunity that life has given them once again. She further asserts that no one else can take Anupama’s place in Anuj’s life. Shruti advises Aadhya to behave maturely. She also urges her to forgive Anupama and make peace with her.

Shruti apologizes to Leela, Hasmukh, and Anupama for creating a scene at Dimpy and Titu’s wedding. She acknowledges seeking help from Ms. Smith for writing bad things about Spice and Chutney but also admits that the evil plan came to her mind out of jealousy and insecurity. Shruti once again asks Anupama and Anuj to reunite with each other.

Vanraj accuses Anupama

Vanraj holds Anupama responsible for Anuj and Shruti’s separation. He calls her a cunning woman. Yashdeep prevents him from speaking ill about Anupama and reminds Vanraj to watch his words. Vanraj predicts that Anupama and Anuj will never be happy as they have broken Shruti’s heart. Anupama turns emotional on recalling Vanraj’s words. She questions God why she is always at the receiving end.

The Shah family also discusses Anupama and Anuj. Vanraj blames them for plotting against Shruti. Toshu and Pakhi chime in and support Vanraj’s accusations. Hasmukh requests Vanraj to stop blaming Anupama. Leela intervenes and asks everyone to focus on Dimpy and Titu’s wedding. Vanraj expresses his excitement for the same.

Advertisement

Anuj makes amends with Shruti

Anuj urges Shruti to open the door. Aadhya comes to confront Anuj, inquiring if Anupama told him the truth. Aadhya then accuses Anupama of influencing Anuj’s decision and asks if Anuj still wishes to marry Shruti.

Meanwhile, Dimpy and Kinjal get worried about Anupama. They talk about how Anupama and Anuj always find a way back to each other despite facing so many difficult situations. Anupama thinks about Anuj and Shruti. Biji notices Yashdeep and asks if he is lost in thought about whatever happened between the former couple. Yashdeep says he genuinely feels bad for them and hopes to see them reconcile.

Shruti apologizes for her actions and pledges to support Anuj as a friend. Anuj suggests to Shruti that she should take a break. She requests him not to harbor hate for her. Anuj reassures her as she continues to convince him to reunite with Anupama. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, June 27: Anuj parts ways with Shruti; Anupama publicly acknowledges her love for Anuj