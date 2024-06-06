Anupamaa Written Update, June 6: Anupama sets out to meet mysterious girl; Vanraj vows to expose Titu

Anupamaa, June 6, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Vanraj talking to someone on the phone. He asks the guy if the person in the pictures he shared has any criminal record. Kavya looks for Vanraj and finds Hasmukh searching for anti-acidity medicine. She helps him.

Vanraj makes a secret plan against Titu

Vanraj tells himself to be ready with an alternate plan if the woman is not found. He thinks of breaking Dimpy’s wedding by bringing proof against Titu. He says he will not tolerate anybody betraying his daughter. Vanraj finds Kavya as he turns back.

Kavya gets suspicious about Vanraj. She calls Anupama to discuss her doubts about Vanraj planning something against Titu. Anupama gets concerned after talking to Kavya. She tells Devika that they shall meet the woman. Titu has a scary dream wherein everyone is bashing him and calling him names.

Kavya makes efforts to retrieve information from Vanraj’s phone but as soon as she gets her hands on it, it turns off. She keeps the phone back and gets worried after being unable to do anything.

Anupama and Devika set out to meet the mysterious lady

Anupama and Devika head out to meet the girl. Devika keeps all the self-defense items handy. She asks Anupama about Titu. Anupama says that Titu is a nice guy and that he waited for Dimpy for 5 years despite being a big celebrity. Devika feels Titu is definitely not behind Vanraj’s money as he is not that rich.

Anupama agrees with her and shows her confidence in Titu. She says she just wants to know if Vanraj is planning something against Titu with the help of this woman. They reach the location but find nobody there. Anupama tries to contact the girl but finds her number switched off. They decide to wait.

A man attacks Anupama and Devika’s car while they are waiting for the lady. They get scared and leave from there. As the new day arrives, Anupama hopes to get all the bad shadows eliminated from their lives.

Vanraj confides in Toshu

In the Shah house, Vanraj wakes up Ansh and asks him to get ready. Hasmukh compares Ansh to Toshu. Dimpy asks to select the Mehendi design. Devika comes there and embraces Leela.

Leela and Vanraj are shocked to see her there. Vanraj says that even Anupama is not allowed to come. Devika tells Vanraj that he doesn’t get wrinkles because he doesn't smile. She compliments him for his looks. Vanraj calls out Anupama for ruining the ambiance of the house by bringing her mannerless friend. Anupama says maybe he has a bad sight as everybody is happy.

Vanraj thinks about exposing Titu. When Toshu asks Vanraj if everything is fine, he tells him that Titu is a fraud. Toshu asks what he is waiting for. Vanraj says he will get the evidence first and then go ahead to unveil Titu’s real face. He also decides to handle Anupama after closing Titu’s chapter. The episode ends here.

