Anupamaa Written Update, June 7: Shahs welcome Anuj to Dimpy-Titu’s wedding

Anupamaa, June 7, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Shahs celebrating Dimpy and Titu’s Mehendi ceremony. Anupama sings while Kavya, Devika and Kinjal dances. Titu passes a smile to Dimpy. He decides to tell her about his past. Anupama gets a flashback of her broken trophy glass while reminiscing about happy moments from America. She gets disturbed. Dimpy hugs her and consoles a panicked Anupama.

Anupama admonishes Vanraj after he ruins Dimpy’s Mehendi

Titu tries to meet Dimpy but as he initiates to talk to her, Vanraj interrupts them. Anupama and Devika also come. They start teasing Titu. Devika asks Titu to look after Dimpy. Vanraj says he will handle Titu well if he doesn’t take care of Dimpy.

Dimpy sits to apply henna and asks Anupama to join in. Vanraj spoils Dimpy’s henna design by throwing a flower on her hand. Dimpy gets upset. Anupama asks her not to worry and says she will fix it.

Anupama confronts Vanraj and warns him against doing anything evil. She asks him to talk to Titu if he has any issue with him. Vanraj wonders if Anupama knows his plan. Anupama and Titu dance together. Vanraj sees them and states that one is dancing after getting destroyed, while the other is dancing before getting destroyed. Others also join and they all shake a leg on vibrant tunes.

Anuj arrives to attend Dimpy’s wedding function

Anupama swirls and ends up in Anuj’s arms. A flower garland also falls on them. Everyone looks on as Anupama and Anuj try to get the garland out of their necks. Vanraj pulls their leg. Hasmukh stops him. Aadhya witnesses Anupama and Anuj’s closeness and steps forward to break the garland.

Anuj greets Hasmukh and Leela. Pari goes on to tell other kids that Aadhya had saved her from the terrorists. The kids call Aadhya ‘superhero aunt’. She gets happy.

Dimpy feels blessed with Anuj’s presence. Titu greets Anuj, who calls him a lucky man. Devika teasingly asks Anuj to touch her feet and apologize. Anuj scolds her back for not contacting him even once. She admits missing him. Anuj and Devika hug while Aadhya looks on.

Vanraj also welcomes Anuj. They have a sarcastic exchange. Anupama signals to Anuj to keep calm and ignore Vanraj. Aadhya reads Shruti’s messages asking if Anuj met Anupama. Anuj says it was a long flight and he is hungry now. He asks Leela to give him food. and says he is hungry. She brings them inside.

Devika learns that Aadhya is still upset with Anupama. She asks Anupama to see how she handles Aadhya. Devika makes Aadhya apply henna on her hands. Kinjal asks Anupama not to worry now as Devika Maasi is tackling Aadhya well. The episode ends here.

