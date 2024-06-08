Anupamaa Written Update, June 8: Anupama gets Anuj’s name imprinted on her hand

Anupamaa, June 8, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Kavya asking Dimpy to apply lemon and sugar syrup on her henna to darken its color. Titu comes and asks if he can do so. Kavya says yes and gives him the bowl of concoction.

Dimpy tells Titu to say whatever he wants to share with her as no one is around. Titu feels hesitant to talk about his past. Dimpy spots Vanraj and leaves. Titu wonders why he could not tell Dimpy the truth.

Kinjal scolds Toshu

Vanraj asks Titu what he is doing. He replies that he was putting lemon and sugar syrup on his hands. Vanraj tells him to continue with it. He warns Titu that his Mehendi color might vanish at any time. Titu gets worried.

Anuj comes to Anupama and talks about his welcome by the Shahs. He admits he shouldn’t have reacted to Vanraj’s taunts. Anupama tells him not to regret it. They share a laugh together. Anuj offers to help Anupama, but she refuses and leaves.

Anupama sees a lizard and fears that it might fall in the food. She shoos it away and asks Hasmukh to get the pest control done.

Kinjal confronts Toshu for misbehaving with Anuj. She asks him if he failed to pack manners from the US. Toshu says Anuj is crazy for roaming behind Anupama despite having Shruti. Kinjal expresses her admiration for Anupama and Anuj’s fairytale romance. She calls Toshu a dog whose attitude can never change.

Kinjal bumps into Anupama and finds her getting restless. She asks if Anupama is bothered by Anuj’s presence at the function. Anupama says she is fine.

Anupama sees Pakhi. She asks her to be happy. Pakhi rebukes Anupama and the entire family for overlooking her. Anupama reminds Pakhi of her misdeeds.

Ansh writes Anuj’s name on Anupama’s hand

The henna designer asks Anupama to tell her husband’s name. Vanraj interrupts and says it is Anuj. He asks Anupama to get Anuj’s name written on her hand. Anupama tells the designer to make a simple design.

However, Ansh hears the conversation and decides to write Anuj’s name on Anupama’s hand. Anupama gets emotional at Ansh’s mischievous act. Aadhya gets furious and asks Ansh to remove it. They start arguing. Leela says she always knew that Anupama would bring troubles along with her. Anuj apologizes to Leela.

Anupama washes her hand and tries to get rid of Anuj’s name, but it gets imprinted. Vanraj pokes fun at Anupama. She warns him to stay within his limits, or she will give him a befitting reply in front of the kids.

Shruti gets elated after Aadhya sends her photos. She thinks about calling her but stops and decides to wait for the call to come. Shruti distracts her mind from Anupama and Anuj’s thoughts. After waiting for a while, she ends up calling Aadhya.

Aadhya is sitting with Devika, who is applying Mehendi to her. Devika asks her to talk to Shruti later. But Aadhya doesn’t listen. She starts showing her henna design to Shruti and discusses bringing Mehendi designers from India for Shruti’s ceremony.

Aadhya tries to make Anupama feel bad. Anupama saves Aadhya from touching a bulb. Anuj asks her to be careful. Anupama comes in the video frame and greets Shruti. Shruti spots Anuj’s name on her hand. Anupama clarifies how Ansh wrote it by mistake. Shruti also calls it a mistake. The episode ends here.

