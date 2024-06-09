Anupamaa Written Update, June 9: Aadhya takes revenge on Anupama through Pari

Anupamaa, June 9, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Pakhi finding solace in Toshu. She tells him that nobody thinks about her and gives all the attention to Dimpy. Pakhi blames Anupama for her problem. She says that no one bothered about Ishani’s custody case. Pakhi talks about ending her life.

Toshu hugs her and tags Anupama as a troublemaker. He asks Pakhi not to think about Anupama as he feels she has made everyone’s life a hell. Pakhi says Toshu did good by adding cockroaches to Anupama’s dish. Toshu does not admit his crime in front of Pakhi, who asks him to share with her. He keeps on saying that he didn’t do anything.

Aadhya’s conspiracy to see Anupama in pain

Shruti thinks that Anupama must have asked Ansh to write Anuj’s name on her hand. She wonders how Aadhya missed it and let it happen. Shruti starts doubting her decision of not going with Anuj and Aadhya.

Anuj enjoys ice cream made by Anupama. Dimpy asks him to stay in the Shah house. Leela says that Anuj will live in a hotel as he is a rich man now. She tells Anuj that he shouldn’t have sold his house. Anuj says that it was the need of the hour. Vanraj asks Anuj about his marriage plans. Anuj says that he will decide soon. Vanraj doubts if he has changed his mind.

Anupama and Anuj take a leave from the Shahs. Vanraj teases them by asking Anuj to drop Anupama. Anupama refuses to go with Anuj. Anuj looks for Aadhya, who is playing hide and seek with the kids. Ansh becomes the spy and tells everyone that he will search them.

Aadhya, who is in a mood to take revenge on Anupama, directs Pari to hide in the storeroom with no light. She locks the door and thinks about handling Ansh later. Aadhya comes out and leaves with Anuj. They talk to Shruti who shares about writing Anuj’s name with a sketch pen. Aadhya asks her not to get concerned as it was Ansh’s mistake. Aadhya thinks about settling scores with Anupama through Pari.

Leela asks about Titu’s relatives. He tells her that he always yearned for family love and got it through them. Devika asks Anupama to go with Titu as they will get a chance to inquire a few things from him. Devika says she will have breakfast at Shah house and commands Toshu to prepare Khichdi for her. Toshu asks her not to worry as there will be no cockroach in his dish. Devika calls Toshu and Vanraj toxic. Vanraj begins to argue with her. Anupama stops them and asks Devika to come with her.

Anupama finds Pari

Pari gets frightened in the dark room. She calls Aadhya for help and looks for the switch board out of fear. Mahi and Ishu are looking for Pari and Aadhy. They are about to check the room where Pari is locked, but Ansh comes there and diverts them.

The kids come to the hall and ask about Aadhya and Pari. They get to know that Aadhya has already left. Anupama comes back to get her phone and hears everyone getting worried about Pari. Anupama joins them and thinks about looking for Pari in the storeroom. She finds stains of mehendi on the lock of the door and gets suspicious.

As Anupama opens the gate, she finds an unconscious Pari inside it. She tries to make Pari gain consciousness and asks her why she hid there. She says that Aadhya asked her to do so. Anupama realizes that Aadhya did it intentionally. Everyone comes there. Vanraj thanks Anupama for saving Pari. Toshu takes her from there. The episode ends here.

