Anupamaa, May 1, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama sharing her happiness with Anuj. She says that life gave her another chance when she felt everything was over. Anupama says that though she failed twice, she will not let the third chance go to waste. She gets excited and decides to change her life by taking advantage of the upcoming opportunity. Anuj feels Anupama is talking about marrying Yashdeep. He agrees and asserts that Yashdeep is a nice man and has seen various emotions like love, care, and responsibility in Yashdeep’s eyes. Anuj says Anupama will live a blissful life with Yashdeep.

Anupama asks Anuj to stop saying anything further and informs him about her re-entry into the Superstar Chef competition. Anupama says she has become the first contestant to get a wild card entry in the culinary show. Anuj gets ecstatic on hearing this news. He gives sweets to Anupama and asks her to focus only on the competition. Anupama also cheers up herself.

Ansh upsets Mahi and Ishani as he breaks their dolls. Kavya and Dimpy scold him for his misbehavior. Dimpy says even Titu won't love him if he keeps behaving badly. Vanraj comes and says nobody will say a word to Ansh. He takes Ansh with him. Kavya and Dimpy wonder why he is getting hyper.

Anupama is working in the kitchen when Aadhya comes. Anupama asks her to mend her way of drinking water, and Aadhya follows her advice. Aadhya refuses to have food prepared by Anupama. However, when Anupama leaves, she starts tasting the food. Anupama witnesses Aadhya eating her food and hopes their relationship will improve.

Anupama comes to Shruti’s room and sees Anuj having a conversation with her. She gets awkward and turns to go, but Shruti spots her. She calls Anupama inside. Anupama says she came there to give medicines. She forces Shruti to have turmeric milk along with the tablets. Shruti congratulates Anupama for getting a re-entry into the cooking competition. She asks Anupama to sit, but she leaves, saying she needs to prepare for the competition.

Anuj asks Shruti to take some rest. She asks him to fix the marriage date in order to end her insecurities. Anuj asks her not to stress and assures her that he will make a decision once she recovers.

Anupama struggles to read the English names of the vegetables. Anuj hears her and goes on to help Anupama. He makes Anupama learn the names in a funny way. They spend quality time together. Shruti gets worried hearing Anupama and Anuj sharing a laugh.

A restless Shruti throws her medicine box to interrupt Anupama and Anuj. Both of them run to see Shruti. She narrates a false story to them and asks Anuj to be by her side. Anupama goes out, seeing Anuj and Shruti’s closeness. Shruti asks her to close the door.

Vanraj tells Ansh that he will beat Magic uncle, aka Titu, if he says anything to Ansh. Hasmukh comes and pats Vanraj’s head. He says if Vanraj beats Titu, he will beat Vanraj. He excuses Ansh and explains to Vanraj how Dimpy and Titu now have the right to scold Ansh just like he used to do when his kids were small. Vanraj says Titu is Ansh’s stepfather. Kavya says she is also a stepmom, but she never tortured the kids.

Anupama comes to Aadhya’s room and puts a blanket on her. She prays to God for Aadhya’s well being. The episode ends here.

