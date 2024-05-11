Anupamaa, May 11, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Biji urging Anupama to make a final decision about Yashdeep’s offer to her before meeting them. Anupama declines the offer of becoming co-owner of Yashdeep’s business. However, Biji and Yashdeep keep on convincing Anupama to join them as a business partner. Anupmaa eventually gives in. She asks Yashdeep to buy Spice and Chutney again. Biji is elated with this decision. She goes on to playfully tease Yashdeep and persuades him to express his love to Anupama. He shies away.

Anupmaa notices a poor man on the street and thinks that poverty is everywhere. She then spots a restaurant waiter discarding food in the bin. This gives Anupama an idea to use leftover food to serve the homeless people. She goes on to help the needy by providing him with a burger and water bottle. He blesses her.

Aadhya helps Shruti while Anupama accidentally bumps into her. She quickly apologizes to Aadhya. Aadhya recalls winning the dance competition and credits Anupama for the victory. She also inquires with Anupama about her Tia Dance Academy affiliation. Aadhya says that till the time their schedules don't clash, she has no issues.

Shruti asks Anupama about her plan. She reveals about donating her prize money to Yashdeep. Shruti was stunned. Anuj praises Anupama for prioritizing others while Shruti calls her a fool. Anupama surprises them by announcing that she is now a co-owner of Spice and Chutney. Anuj gets happy and excited about Anupama’s achievements.

As Vanraj and Leela return, Hasmukh asks if Leela is satisfied now. She says that everything is fine with Titu and proceeds to do a ritual with him. Dimple notices Vanraj and talks to Anupama. She informs Anupama that Leela is ready for a ritual with Titu. Dimple asks Anupama to attend her wedding. Anupama checks if she is happy about her marriage. Dimple admits that she is a bit scared. Anupama encourages Dimple.

Leela makes preparations for Akshaya Tritiya. Dimple falls into Titu’s arms. The Shahs begin with their celebrations for the auspicious occasion. Leela decides to perform the ritual with Titu later. Hasmukh briefs on the significance of Akshaya Tritiya. Vanraj gets annoyed upon seeing Titu and Dimple performing the ritual. Hasmukh stops Vanraj from interrupting as Dimple and Titu’s wedding date gets fixed.

Anupama gets ready for Dimple and Titu’s inaugural celebration. Anuj tries to assist her but she thinks about Shruti and ignores Anuj’s suggestions. Anuj gets jealous as he observes Anupama texting Yashdeep. Vanraj starts the event for Dimple and Titu. Leela asks Kavya to call Anupama. Both Anupama and Anuj join the Shahs for the function. Vanraj taunts them. Titu invites Anupama and Anuj to the wedding. The episode ends here.

