Anupamaa Written Update, May 14: Shruti and Anuj prepare to leave. Anuj asks Anupama whether she is coming with them. Anupama says that she will take time as she has work in the restaurant. Dimpy shows gifts to Kavya that Titu brought for her. Kavya and Dimpy appreciate Titu's efforts, saying that he doesn't have a family but still brings gifts on everyone's behalf.

Pakhi arrives and tells Dimpy that Titu is showering love and gifts on her just because they aren't married yet. Pakhi says that men change after marriage and even Titu's love will disappear. Kavya reminds Pakhi about Samar's good behavior and schools her for spreading negativity. Kavya asks Pakhi to focus on self-healing and not become like Vanraj. Kavya slams the door on her face and Pakhi gets furious.

Kinjal asks Toshu to accept Anupama's offer:

Toshu fumes with anger recalling how Anupama offered him a waiter job. Kinjal slams him for his thinking and reminds him how a mother takes so much effort for her children. She reminds Toshu how Anupama has done so much for him since childhood. Kinjal tells Toshu to accept the job and tells him that even if he makes any mistake in this job, Anupama is there to guide him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Anuj feels bothered about Yashdeep's feelings for Anupama:

Anuj keeps thinking about Yashdeep's plan of proposing to Anupama. Shruti then asks Anuj if he noticed Yashdeep's behavior towards Anupama. Shruti mentions that she realized that Yashdeep loves Anupama. Anuj crushes the tablet that is in his hand. Aadhya and Shruti notice that Anuj is bothered.

Vanraj gets angry with Anupama:

Vanraj fumes with anger after Toshu informs him that Anupama offered him the job of a waiter in her restaurant. Pakhi, Vanraj, and Baa speak badly about Anupama. Baapuji reminds them how Toshu has committed crimes and still, he is getting an opportunity to work. Baa argues with Baapuji for supporting Anupama.

Kavya and Dimpy also support Anupama saying that she went to jail because of Toshu. Pakhi keeps arguing. Vanraj says how Anupama should be ashamed of offering this job to her son. Kavya and Dimpy then say how a waiter's job is better than being a criminal. Vanraj explains how people don't respect middle-class people doing such jobs and Toshu won't do it.

Yashdeep expresses his emotions:

Anuj is concerned that Anupama will accept Yashdeep's proposal. Amidst the celebration of their restaurant's reopening, Yashdeep finds time to talk to Anupama. Anuj gets worried as Anupama doesn't answer his call. Yashdeep confesses his feelings for Anupama. He praises Anupama and expresses his emotions.

Yashdeep recalls that he was not supposed to love anyone because of his past relationship experience but fell in love with her. Anupama is shocked to hear this. Anuj's tension increases. Yashdeep apologizes for expressing his feelings. Yashdeep says that he was trying not to fall in love with her but couldn't help it.

He tells her that he knows her answer but still wants to propose to her because he can't betray her as a friend. Anuj continuously calls Anupama but the latter doesn't answer. Anupama rejects Yashdeep's proposal saying that she just wants to be friends with him. Anupama apologizes to Yashdeep for rejecting him.

Yashdeep understands Anupama's emotions and tells her that nothing will change between them. Yashdeep gets teary-eyed after Anupama walks away. Bijee notices Yashdeep.

Anupama gets worried seeing Anuj's missed calls and calls him immediately. Anuj informs her that everyone is fine. Anupama then asks the reason for calling continuously. Anuj explained that his phone was on auto-dial and so the calls happened. Anupama cuts the call after Vikram calls her. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit, Rupali Ganguly, Mannara Chopra and more REACT to Mumbai's first rain