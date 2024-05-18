Anupamaa, May 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Paritosh thanking the customers and asking them for a tip if they liked the service. They give him a tip and he gets happy. However, Anupama gets offended by this. She asks him to just take the orders and hand over the responsibility of collecting bills to Rahul.

Anupama reminds Paritosh to work as a team and informs him that whatever tip they receive, will be equally divided among the staff. Anupama orders Paritosh to return Gulati’s tip and asks him to keep in mind all her instructions.

Paritosh avoids Kinjal and Pari

Paritosh comes to take the order. He is stunned after spotting Kinjal and Pari. Paritosh gets embarrassed. and starts avoiding them purposely. Anupama decides to serve Kinjal and Pari while Paritosh accidentally spills water on a customer, leaving the customer angry. However, Anupama comes to his rescue. She apologizes to the lady and gives her complimentary sweets.

Rahul makes other workers notice how Anupama is covering up Paritosh’s errors. He says that if they had committed any mistake, Anupama would have reprimanded them.

Paritosh decides to break Anupama’s ego

As Kinjal and Pari step out, Paritosh begins explaining to Pari that he is doing this job to help his mother as one of the waiters couldn't come today. Pari tells Paritosh not to be ashamed of his work. She encourages him to acknowledge his job. Pari says she will tell her friends that no work is small. Paritosh gets emotional.

Anupama asks Paritosh to do his work seriously. He ignores her advice as a mere lecture. Kinjal says that Paritosh will never change. She warns Anupama against trusting him. Kinjal suggests that Anupama should prioritise herself over Paritosh. Anupama understands Kinjal’s point of view and states that she will kick out Paritosh if he doesn’t work well. Paritosh thinks Anupama’s ego has become too big after winning the Super Star Chef trophy. He decides to break her arrogance.

Anupama interacts with her fans

Some customers come over and praise Anupama’s food. The lady tells Anupama about subscribing to her channel while the guy claims to be Anupama’s fan. Anupama says she now knows how a celebrity actually feels. She humbly thanks her fans as they express admiration for her. Anupama grabs the opportunity to motivate other women to pursue their dreams and to never give up on their goals.

Yashdeep surprises Anupama with a gift. He asks her to accept the framed trophy. Yashdeep tells Anupama to be proud of herself and keep the trophy as a symbol of encouragement for others. Anupama takes pride in her accomplishments and keeps the trophy in a glass box on the table. While gazing at it, she catches sight of Paritosh. Anupama then decides to avoid making any mistakes and ensures that others do the same. She swears on her trophy.

Vanraj plans to find out Titu’s secret

Vanraj shares his doubts about Titu with Leela. He tells her that Titu seems to be hiding something from them. Leela gets worried. Vanraj asks her not to talk about it with Dimpy, otherwise Titu will get alerted. He decides to expose Titu before his wedding to Dimpy. Titu keeps recalling about Dimpy and gets anxious thinking if his truth comes out, everything will be ruined.

Hasmukh confronts Leela about keeping all the jewelry that she was supposed to give to Dimpy in a locker. Leela says it is her stridhan and she will not hand it over to Dimpy. She expresses her distrust towards Titu and tells Hasmukh that even Vanraj is doubtful about him. Just then, Titu pays a visit to the Shahs. Hasmukh asks him why he came. Titu presents a gift to Leela. Vanraj asks if he got sweets. Titu says it is something else. Leela gets surprised on seeing Titu’s present.

Paritosh vows to open his own restaurant

Paritosh gets a board game for Pari. As Pari leaves to bring water, Kinjal asks Paritosh why he wasted money. He asks about the doll. Kinjal informs him about her promotion and salary hike. Pari comes there, gives water to Toshu and takes the doll leaving behind the board game that Paritosh brought.

Paritosh gets upset, starts belittling himself and accuses Kinjal of never supporting him in his ventures. Kinjal says that she will keep working hard and will reach a top position one day. In retaliation, Paritosh announces about opening a bigger and better cafe in front of Anupama’s Spice and Chutney restaurant. The episode ends here.

