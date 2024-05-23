Anupamaa, May 23, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Aadhya loving the decoration that Anuj and Anupama did for her birthday. Anuj gets happy about Aadhya liking his and Anupama’s arrangements. In his heart, he feels grateful that their hard work paid off.

Aadhya imprecates Anupama

Shruti’s nurse ends up revealing to Aadhya about Anupama’s involvement in the decorations. This offends Aadhya and she ruins everything. Anuj and Shruti intervenes to stop her. While Shruti asks Anuj why he allowed Anupama to make arrangements for Aadhya’s birthday, Aadhya questions him why did Anupama spoil her special day when she clearly told her she doesn’t want to see her face.

She goes on to curse Anupama. Aadhya wishes that just like Anupama ruined her celebrations, her special day shall also get spoiled. Anuj gets stunned at Aadhya’s words. He picks up the broken decoration stuff and feels bad about not being able to fix things between Aadhya and Anupama. He thinks about what he will tell Anupama.

Anupama gets ready to welcome food critics

Anupama reaches the restaurant where Vikram and others congratulate her for Aadhya's birthday. Anupama thanks them. She then instructs her staff to practice preparing food at a faster pace before the arrival of critics.

Anupama shares Yashdeep’s advice on managing time properly because if they don’t deliver food on time, they might leave a negative impression. She asks everyone to start working quickly and prays to God about taking care of everything. The food critics come to Anupama’s restaurant and greet them.

Anupama introduces her restaurant staff as her family to the food critics. She feels proud when asked about her framed trophy. The food critic touches Anupama’s heart with her beautiful words.

Aadhya decides not to celebrate her birthday at home

Aadhya expresses her hatred for Anupama. Shruti thinks Anuj shouldn’t have involved Anupama. She asks Aadhya to calm down and not spoil her mood. She tells Aadhya that along with Anupama’s decoration, she has also spoiled the hard work done by Anuj.

Shruti asks Aadhya to dress up well as they will now host her birthday party in the restaurant. Aadhya gets excited and feels relieved about Anupama’s absence from her celebrations. Shruti asks Aadhya to apologize to Anuj for her behavior. She agrees.

Anupama serves food critics

Anupama and Vikram give a welcome drink and laddoo to the critics. They love it. Yashdeep thinks about taking risks by going one step further in fulfilling Anupama’s dream of opening a new restaurant. He decides to share the news with her once the food critics leave.

The critic looks at the menu card. One of the customers at Anupama’s restaurant demands for Daliya. The food critic doesn’t find the dish on the menu. Anupama reveals that at their restaurant, they regard customers as God and make whatever they wish to eat.

When the critic asks if it is difficult, Anupama says she is a mother and so, nothing is tough for her. She exemplifies how a mother prepares specific food for their kid. Anupama says she is quite trained in this department. Toshu makes a customer angry by serving them pav bhaji when they had ordered for chole bhature. Anupama gets restless.

Shruti urges Anuj to oust Anupama from their house

Aadhya gets ready and wears her dress. She comes downstairs and says sorry to Anuj. Aadhya hugs him. Anuj extends birthday wishes to Aadhya and cries. She shows her outfit to Anuj and informs him about Shruti organizing her birthday party in a restaurant. She goes to tell her friends about the changed venue.

Shruti tries to convince Anuj that Aadhya won’t be able to recover in Anupama’s presence. She says that Aadhya wants her as mother and not Anupama. Shruti persuades Anuj to send back Anupama. Aadhya kickstarts her birthday celebrations with her friends at a hotel. She asks for the cake. Anuj looks at the cake prepared by Anupama and says it is ready. He thinks that Anupama will anyway be part of Aadhya’s party.

Anupama tries to pacify the customer

Anupama goes to the customer and makes an effort to handle the situation. Toshu calls the customer a liar and says that they changed their mind after seeing someone else eating chole bhature. Anupama tells the customer that she will make the dish for them. She signs Toshu to not utter anything else. Vikram takes away Toshu from there. Anupama goes inside and reprimands Toshu. He apologizes.

Beeji worries about Anupama. Yashdeep calls Anupama to ask if everything is going well. Anupama tells him that the food critics have come and everything is fine till then. He decides to surprise Anupama.

Anupama makes the main course for food critics. Rahul praises her. Anupama says she has learned a lot from Superstar Chef. The episode ends here.

