Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Police reaches Priya's house

In today's episode, Priya and Mahender were seen talking about paying EMI to buy a bakery. Priya insists to him that she will do the hard work to pay the cost. Meanwhile, Shivi runs away from a function and when Sid finds about it, he slaps Raj for his foolishness. Raj tells everyone that he knows the person with whom Shivi left. Ram advises to call and inform the police. After this, he leaves from there, to go to Priya's house. When he reaches there, he finds Shivi with Priya at her house.

Priya tells Ram that Shivi has informed her that everyone at his house tortures her and forced her to get married to a businessman. Ram scolds Priya about the AC and urges Shivi to tell Priya that he was not the one who forced her to get married. Shivi calms down Priya and tells her that Ram has not said anything. After this Ram and Priya get into a bit of quarrel. When Ram and Shivi reach their home, everyone asks her why she ran away. Shivi then opens up and tells everyone that she loves Akki.

Ram then reaches Vedika and tells her about Shivi's wish to get married to Akki. Vrinda advices him to go and meet him. Ram starts crying and leaves from there. Meanwhile, police reach Priya's house and tell them that they got information that Priya and Akki tried to kidnap Shivi, while Shubham and Ram reach there and inform police that they are misunderstood.

