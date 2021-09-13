Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Ram tells Priya he does not love her

In today's episode, Priya and Meera argue with each other about marriage. Meera says she is just worried about Priya's age and now it’s time for her to marry. Priya gets emotional and says she does not want to get married and instead remain single. Meera starts shouting at her. Meanwhile, Akshay goes inside the room as he listens to all the arguments. He tells Meera that neither of them will marry. Akshay said he will also stay single like Priya if that is what it takes to make her happy.

He also added Ram is so different from other men and he doesn’t know if Ram can make Priya happy after marriage. Priya walks into her bedroom and remembers Ram, his voice, and his last conversation with her. On the other hand, Ram was walking in the room thinking about Priya. Ram decided he will take it easy because he is doing it for his sister Shivi. Suddenly, Ram gets Priya's call. Sara and her sister call Maitri for telling her about Ram's proposal for Priya.

On the other side, Nihal laughs about Priya's condition and says she will never accept this proposal because she has not moved on from him. Meanwhile, friends of Ram decide to tell Priya that Ram already loves Vedika and she should not marry him. Ram and Priya meet at the cafe and start talking awkwardly about their siblings. Ram then openly tells her that he is marrying for the sake of his family. And in the future, he can not love her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Ram and Vedika get into a fight