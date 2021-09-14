Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 14 September 2021, Written Update: Priya agrees to marry Ram

In today's episode, Sandy calls Sara and informs her that Akshay asked what happened yesterday at the dinner. Sandy told Sara that Ram is back at his office and looks slightly worried. Meanwhile, Akshay enters the home asks Meera where Priya is. She told him that Priya is in her room. Akshay walks into Priya's room and tells her that she does not have to worry about anything. For him, everything will happen with her choice. He further adds if she does not want to get married to Ram it is her choice and he respects it.

Listening to this Priya goes into Meera's room and tells her that now she accepts Ram's proposal and will marry Ram. Akshay gets shocked listening to Priya's words. On the next day, Akshay calls Shivi and tells her that Priya said agreed to marry Ram. Shivi gets excited and runs toward Ram and hugs him. Shivi tells him that Priya has agreed to marry him. Ram gets happy and hugs Shivi again and consoles her that now she can marry Akshay without any problem.

Shivi praises Priya and says she loves Akshay so much and that is why she said yes to this marriage. Meanwhile, Shubham comes from behind and says Priya and Akshay are doing this for a motive and they are after Ram's money. Maitri on the other side, calls Meera and asks her if Priya said yes as she just saw a news headline regarding Ram Kapoor's marriage. Meera told her that Priya-Ram’s and Akshay-Shivi's Roka will happen on the same day.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform

