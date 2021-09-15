Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 15 September 2021, Written Update: Neeraj gets jealous

In today's episode, Sandy convinces Priya to do her makeup, the latter gets irritated and recalls her conversation with Meera when she said yes to Ram’s proposal. Sandy takes her into a room and starts doing her makeup. Priya gets emotional thinking about this is a forced marriage. After doing her makeup Sandy was walking in the hall and hears Mami and some other women’s conversation. Mami was talking about having a baby.

On the other hand, Neeraj gets jealous as he finds out that Priya is getting married to Ram. He starts shouting at her in front of Maitri and says she does not even love or care for Ram. Meanwhile, Adi was talking to Ram about his marriage with Priya and he tells him that he should take care of Priya because soon she will be his wife. Being irritated, Priya starts to remove all the makeup from her face. Suddenly, Mitali comes into Priya's room and helps her with the makeup. She introduces herself as Ram's close friend.

When Ram and Priya get on the stage for the ‘roka’, Neeraj starts talking about how much Priya loves him and still wants to be with him. Mami overhears him. When they ask Priya about this, she refuses and shouts at everyone that he was her past and now she is not into him anymore. Priya then scolds Neeraj for taunting her and making her feel embarrassed in front of everyone. Ram tries to calm down the situation.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

