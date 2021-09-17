Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 16 September 2021, Written Update: Ram and Priya exchange rings

In today's episode, Ram asked Priya if she wanted to meet Vedika. Priya agreed to it. Ram started telling her how much he loves Vedika and how he met her. Ram again asked Priya if she was regretting this wedding. Priya said no she was not regretting anything at that moment. Ram told Priya that she should break her ex's attitude and said he will help her in this. Ram explained his plan to Priya and she started laughing. While Neeraj was watching them, Ram complimented Priya's laugh.

Neeraj asked Maitri to take a look at Priya, after seeing her she said maybe Priya has moved on from him. Then pandit ji calls Ram and Priya on the stage, and after the engagement, Nandini gifted an adorable necklace to Priya. Priya then hugged Akshay. The whole family gathered for a family photo, Priya and Ram were thinking if they were doing right by marrying each other just for the sake of their family.

After the engagement, Priya came home and Meera stopped her in the hallway and started arguing about the mess Neeraj created at the function. Priya shouted that it was not her fault and Akki took her side and said she is doing him a favour by marrying Ram. When Priya was about to go into her room, Mami urged her to tell her father about this engagement. Priya opposed her and said her father left her and she has no relation with him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.