Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 17th September 2021, Written Update: Priya apologizes to Ram's family

In today's episode, Priya starts thinking about the mess Neeraj created during her engagement. Meanwhile, Akshay comes to Meera and talks about what Maitri and Neeraj said about Mahindra. He tells her that now Mahindra is behaving so strangely. While everyone was sitting there, Meera decided to go to Ram's home. Seeing this Neeraj makes an excuse and takes Maitri outside the room. Meera asks Priya what they will do about the wedding hall and tells her to book it as soon as possible.

Priya calms Meera and tells her not to worry about the arrangements. As Priya was leaving Meera stops her and tells her to say sorry to Ram's family for all the drama Neeraj created yesterday. On the other hand, Nandini was doing her workout in the park, when Mahindra's wife accidently met her. She decides to tell some bad things about Priya and her family to Nandini. Nandini comes home and tells Mama and Mami everything. When Priya's family reaches there, she asks Mama and Mami not to talk about it. Nandini sees Mahindra with the family, and questions Meera about home. Mahindra was about to speak but Meera stops him and says she can not refuse Mahindra from attending her daughter Priya's wedding.

Neeraj and Maitri also come from behind. Priya tells Ram's family that she will never lie about her past. Ram consoles his family to forgive Priya and Mahindra's mistake. He calms down the situation by telling everyone to do puja.

