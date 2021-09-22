Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Mahender fights with Meera

In today's episode, Shashi calls Mahender and informs him about a deal that was important and now he has lost it due to Ram. Shashi urges Mahender and asks, "Do you even have a plan to stop Ram and Priya's marriage?" Mahender says dont worry and that he is currently working on his plan. He also adds that Ram has sent a marriage contract for Priya to sing which says she will not take a single penny after their marriage breaks or they get divorced. Shashi started laughing and Mahender asks him a favour to find a guy for Priya. On the other hand, Priya and Akshay were talking to each other about the mess Mahender has created in Ram's family.

Listening to them, Meera gets worried and asks Priya if Ram's family is angry due to Neeraj's drama but Priya gets irritated and started shouting that it is not happening due to Neeraj and she will say sorry to Ram's family. Priya goes to her room and calls Ram and asks him to meet her asap. Ram gets confused and asks if everything is okay. Priya says it's urgent and Ram agrees to meet her. Ram calls his brother and questions him if he did anything wrong. While, Mahender was talking to someone over call and says Priya has a big ego and he will break it, and suddenly Meera comes in the room and questions him what he is doing here.

Mahender urges her that he thinks Ram is not good for Priya and she should break the marriage. Meera asked him what happened and he replied that Shashi lost his job because of Priya and Ram. Meera gets angry and asks Mahender to leave the house as soon as possible. Mahender taunts her that they will not be happy with this marriage but Meera refuses and scolds him calling him a fraud. And shouts that this marriage will happen.

Meanwhile, Ram and Shivi were talking about the contract that Ram has sent to Priya. Shivi scolds Ram and tells him that was so wrong. Nandini comes there and orders Shivi to try the lehnga for sangeet function and she also scolds her that she urges Ram to send the contract because she does not know the intentions of Priya's family. While Priya was going to meet Ram in the auto she recalled her talk with Meera and started crying.