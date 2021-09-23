Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Ram thinks about Priya

In today's episode, Ram and Priya both were thinking about each other. Ram was listening to the songs and thinks about what Priya dislikes, while Priya was cleaning her room and thinks about Ram's last conversation with her. Ram's servant comes into the room and hands him water, Ram asks him if anybody is awake right now. The servant replied that Shivi ma'am is not asleep right now. While Priya reaches Akshay's room and finds him talking to Shivi on call. Akshay was telling Shivi that now he will not marry her. Shivi says sorry to him, but Akshay refuses her sorry and says he just wants to see Priya happy and if she is not happy in that house, so sorry he can not do anything. Priya takes the phone from Akshay's hand and says sorry but instead of Shivi's voice, she hears Ram's voice on the call.

Shivi urges Ram to make Priya happy and how bad she wants to get married to Akshay. She tells him tomorrow is her sangeet and she wants Ram to be with Priya. Ram replies that it's too difficult to make Priya happy. On the other hand, Neeraj and Maitri were discussing the marriage contract that Ram has sent to Priya. While Ram's friends were talking about Priya and Ram's wedding. Brinda says that she likes Priya but Kunal says that Ram is just marrying Priya for Shivi's sake and if Ram is classical music then Priya is disturbed because she is always angry. But Brinda says that opposite attracts and if the families have decided it then there is nothing wrong.

When Priya was standing in the bank, she gets a call from Sara and Meera, they tell her that Ram's family has sent a beautiful lehenga for her. Priya tells them that right now she is in the bank and will come home later. When she cuts the call, Ram comes from behind and says hello to Priya. The bank worker also comes there and tells her the rules for taking a loan. Ram offers his help in the loan issue but Priya refuses his help and they started an argument.

