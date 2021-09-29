Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Ram dances with Meera

In today’s episode, Twinkle fights with Vikrant, and Brinda compliments that Ram and Priya are good as a couple. During the sangeet ceremony, Kunal forces Vikrant to come and dance with him on the stage. As Maitri is jealous of Mami, she mixes some powder in her drink. Vikrant takes Priya on the stage, Meera gets emotional seeing Priya so happy. Ram asks Meera to dance with him on the stage. Priya rethinks about Ram’s nature as she saw him dancing with Meera. Meera compliments Ram and hugs him. Meanwhile, Ram’s mother Nandini worries that what will happen if Ram's behaviour changes after the wedding.

On the other hand, Rakhi was disappointed with Shivi as she chose Akshay over Siddharth and he have everything any girl can wish for. Siddharth tells Rakhi that Shivi is waste of time. Suddenly a notification comes on Raj's phone. It was the video of Shivi' sangeet. Everyone gets jealous seeing Shivi so happy. Priya sees Neeraj in sangeet and gets worried thinking that he will make a mess again. Priya asks Meera to go and talk to Nandini about the venue of the wedding and then she goes after Neeraj.

Priya tells Ram that he should donate a few per cent of his income to poor people. Ram likes her idea and tells her that he will donate his income. Ram tells her that today's guest is a secret and Priya gets shocked to see a kid from her NGO. Seeing Priya happy, Sid gets jealous and speeds up his car in the motive to hit her with his car. Priya sees the car moving towards her and shouts Sandy's name.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

