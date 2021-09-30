Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Ram meets Priya in bakery

In today's episode, Shivi urges Ram to buy her a cupcake. Ram tells her that it's midnight and too late for cupcakes. Shivi tells him that it's her last wish before getting married and tries to emotionally blackmail him. While Aditya tells Ram not to go out at this time and that he should rest before the wedding. But Ram calls Sara and urges her that he wants a cupcake right now. Sara tells him that she can not open the bakery at this time, Ram asks her what if it's a premium order. Sara gets excited and thinks that he should tell Priya to go there. Priya was ready to go to the police station, but Sara tells her to go to the bakery and prepare a special order.

While, Mama ji wakes up Mami ji who was drunk, and asks her about Ram. Nandini comes through the door and tells them Ram is going to meet Priya. Nandini urges to them what if Priya and her family become more important to Ram than us. Shubham assures her that Ram loves us and will never suck things. Nandini tells them that now they have to take control over Priya after the marriage. Meanwhile, in a bakery Priya was making a cupcake and talking to Sara on the phone, Sara asks her why Ram did too much for her in sangeet. Priya tells her that he does not do anything for her, but he did for shivi.

While they were talking, Ram enters the bakery and recalls some memories of when he last time arrived here. He saw Priya making cupcakes, and tells her that he did not know that Priya was here. Ram asks Priya if he can eat a cupcake here, Priya tells him that he might get acidity. Ram tells her not to worry about him because he have pills.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.