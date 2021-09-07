Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Shivi tells Akshay about her pregnancy

In today's episode, Priya's family requests her to get married as soon as possible, which leaves her irritated. The next day, Shivi is in the washroom and worries about her pregnancy test, Mami checks the dustbin and finds her test. Priya cries thinking of her marriage and who will marry her, meanwhile, Maitri started taunting Priya for her weird behaviour. Sara started fighting with Maitri and stops her from scolding Priya.

Priya walks near them and says she is not yet ready to get married. She then tells her family that she is going to the club. On the other hand, Ram was also going to the club with his friends and founds Shashi standing there. They started fighting about something. Meanwhile, Maitri offers her dress to Priya so she can wear that to the club. But Priya refuses it because it was gifted by Maitri's husband and it can hurt him to see her wearing this dress. Maitri and Priya started arguing about this.

Shivi decided to talk to Akshay, so she called him and asked him to meet her as soon as possible. When Akshay comes there, Shivi started crying and revealed that she is pregnant with his child. Akshay gets worried and takes her to the maternity hospital for a check. But unfortunately, Nandini finds them in the clinic and questioned them about what they were doing there. Akshay made an excuse and took Shivi home.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

