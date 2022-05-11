Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Priya clears Ram’s misunderstanding

In today’s episode, Ram says he has an announcement to make. Ishaan tells them Varun went to get medicines for Priya. Ram announces that Priya is pregnant. Everyone gets happy and hugs them. Akki asks them if they thought of a name. Ram says they will name the child Raya which is a combination of Ram and Priya. Priya says I'm not pregnant and it was just cramps. Ram looks confused. Everyone looks disappointed. The doctor comes and says it's food poisoning. Everyone gets worried.

Ram says he will go for investigation. Priya tells him not to forget about Ishaan's announcement. He says he will do it when his father is present. Ram goes to meet Santosh. Shashi and Varun hide. Ram closes the door and asks him about his father, Virender Sharma. Adi, Priya, and Krish watch everything on screen. Santosh tells him he met his dad when he was young and he got his own dad jailed but he took care of them. After his death, Shashi's dad and his dad met. Sahil got his dad out of jail. Santosh says the truth is that his dad was making the resort illegally. Ram tells him to stop lying. Santosh tells him to go talk to the politician who his dad had gifted a huge piece of land.

He says Kumar was also a partner, Sahil got to know the truth and Virender hid here to hide his deeds. Ram asks then why did Shashi pay the goons. He says that was because he was worried about everyone. Ram tells him he knows he's lying and defaming his dad. Priya asks where Ram is. Shashi recalls telling Santosh to tell whatever he says to Ram. Krish and Priya look for Ram. Adi tells them he found Ram's phone in the lobby and that Santosh has ran away.

