Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Sid thinks Shivi is cheating on him

In today's episode, Priya gets ready for the office, while Ram was looking at the picture of a car, Shivi urges him to buy it for her, Ram agrees. Then Ram leaves for his office meeting in the restaurant, whilst Priya was also there, Sara calls her and urges her to use a voucher in the restaurant.

In the restaurant, Ram meets Vrinda and Adi, meanwhile, Priya meets Raman and he gives remarks on Priya's looks and tells her she can look more good if she wants. Raman looks over to Ram's table and the girl sitting with him. Priya replies back and says, "I don't wanna be with a guy who judges everyone on the basis of looks". Priya gets up and leaves the man behind, she then talks to her dad Mahender, he also taunts Priya for her looks and calls her ugly and tells her she is not even earning well and that who will get married to her, his words make Priya sad.

At home, Sid questions Shubham about Shivi. Shubham replies that she is at the gym. Then, Sid claims that Shivi is cheating on him. Everyone gets shocked, he then reveals that his friend Raj gave him some information about Shivi.

