Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Priya confronts Nandini

In today’s episode, Ishaan hugs Krish and cries. He tells Krish that Ram will hate Priya and Pihu and tells him that someone is blackmailing him. Ishaan shows him the message. Krish gets shocked. Ram tells Pihu to call him something other than Mr Khadoos. She tells him that she will call him papa. Nandini tells Shubham that Vedika didn't get Ishaan's confession. She tells him that she wants the confession so that Priya won't reveal the truth. Nandini checks the contract and sees that Ram gave 5% shares to Priya. Ram tells Vikram and Adi that the money belongs to Priya. Vikrant says its Pihu's right.

Adi tells Ram that he and Priya got separated because of that girl. Krish goes to meet Priya. She tells him that she was with Pihu and Ram celebrating. He tells her she's doing too much for the deal. Ram says Priya said that the baby wasn't his but he can't hate Pihu. He cries saying he can’t see Pihu suffer. Krish tells Priya about Ishaan's messages. Priya says it's Nandini and tells that she’ll handle it. Priya goes to Nandini.

She threatens Priya by telling her that she knows the truth about Shivina’s murder and Ishaan was a minor then but now he will get punished. She tells her that she will tell Ram. Priya tells Ram will understand and if Ishaan is sent to jail so will Nandini for threatening and keeping Pihu away from Ram. Priya tells her that she raised Pihu alone but Nandini doesn't let Ram move on. Nandini scolds her and says she takes medicines because she has panic attack. Ram and Pihu come.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

