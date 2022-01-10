Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th January 2022, Written Update: Ram visits Priya’s family

In today’s episode, Sandy and Sara make fun of Priya and hug her. Nandini says that now Ram should think that Priya doesn’t care about him. Vedika tells she’ll remind him of his past. Nandini tells her to remind Priya of her past with Neeraj. Vedika searches for Ram. Priya comes home and finds Ram sitting with her family. Ram gets a head massage from Meera. Ram says he’ll stay as he came for peace. Meera suggests Priya to go and apologise to Ram and Priya asks her why should she do it as it’s not her fault. Meera asks her the reason for their fight and tells Priya to go to Ram.

Ram and Priya argue. Priya tells him that she didn’t come to the house because of their fight and asks Ram why can’t he trust her with Shashi and Vedika’s matter as she didn’t do anything that would hurt Vedika. Ram tells Priya that he’s upset that she returned his gift. Priya thinks she can’t tell the truth to Ram as she promised Nandini. Ram tells her that he has a right to know. Priya argues with him and he tells her that she’s irritating him. Priya tells him to go sleep and thinks he got hurt by her but she can’t reveal the truth. Ram thinks Priya doesn’t know his birthday.

The next morning, Meera offers Ram a milkshake and Shivina offers him coconut water. Ram tells he’s indecisive now. Priya thinks the surprise will compensate for his hurt feelings. Meera tells Ram to choose whatever he wants. Ram notices Priya and taunts her by telling Sara that he can sense something burning. Ram talks about his favourite cake made by an old lady who owned a bakery and his dad used to feed him that cake. Ram thinks Priya is so rude.

