Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Priya and Ram meet again

In today’s episode, Priya thinks that Pihu is exactly like Ram in many ways. Krish and Sara come and Pihu hugs him and tells that he looks extra handsome now. Priya asks him how did he know that they were out here. Pihu winks. Sara hugs Priya and then they all go home. Next meeting, Pihu comes and asks Priya to dance and they both start dancing. Krish comes and smiles seeing Priya and Pihu. He also joins them.

Priya thinks that Krish might be thinking that she changed so much as she’s dancing now but it’s all because of Pihu. Maitri and Sandy come and hug Priya. Priya gets happy and Krish clicks a photo of their group hug and smiles zooming into Priya’s face. Ram prepares breakfast for Nandini and she comes and thanks him for taking care of her. He asks her to rest. Shubham comes and tells that Priya is coming back into their lives as Vikrant is going to marry Sara. Nandini gets angry and Ram tells that he also got to know about it yesterday and assures her that he won’t let their marriage happen as he has made a plan with Adi and Brinda. He tells them their plan and asks them not to worry. Nandini tells that she won’t allow the Soods to take anything more from them and asks them to call Ieshaan as he can stop this.

Ram and Shwetha go shopping to a mall and she buys a saree. Priya’s sisters insist her to come to the mall as Ram won’t be there. She agrees and they go to the same mall. Ram and Priya fail to see each other. Ram’s buttons fall down and fall next to Priya. She picks it up and turns back and gets shocked seeing Ram. Sara comes and takes Priya aside but Ram comes and starts taunting her.

