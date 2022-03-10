Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Priya dresses up for Ram

In today’s episode, Ram asks Priya to forgive Akshay. She tells he should’ve have spoken like that. Ram tells he loves his siblings a lot and he tells even he knows how much her siblings mean to her and asks her to let it go. He tells he doesn’t want any problem as he wants the aarti to go on peacefully as his parents used to do it. Nandini comes and tells Ram that she needs to talk to him regarding Manali and leaves with him. Priya wonders what to do as this means a lot to Ram.

Later, she goes and gives a milkshake to Ram while he’s talking with Adi and asks him to have it as he’s only habituated to drink unhealthy juices. Akshay arrives at the bakery and sees Shivina. Sara tells Shivina told her what he did with Priya and Ram and asks how could he do it. Later, they all go to the temple for the temple. Ram asks where’s Priya and Adi teases him. Priya comes wearing the same saree she wore for her wedding along with Sara. Ram gets happy and Meera tells she told her that the importance of the day that is Shiva and Parvati got married on Mahashivratri and that’s why Priya is wearing her wedding saree to make it symbolic and special.

Priya asks Ram if that’s okay and he tells yes and everyone smiles. He gets a call and the doctor tells Nandini has high BP so she can’t travel. He calls Nandini and she informs him that she’s leaving to the airport and he asks her not to go. She tells she needs to get the bangle made for Shivina as Akshay wanted. He tells she won’t go as she has high BP. She asks him if he’ll go and he wonders what to do as Priya got ready for him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

