Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Ram misunderstands the situation

In today’s episode, Shivina comes and tells Ram that she made a cake and tells him that she knows that he thinks that she doesn’t value their father but is because that Ram never made her miss him as he was always the dad figure to them while growing up and still is. Ram hugs her and she tells him that she loves him. Priya see the recipe sheet next to the cake and realises that Shivina has put fish in the cake. She informs Sara about it and tells she can’t let Ram eat it as he’ll fall sick and rushes towards him.

Ram goes to eat the cake but Priya comes and tells that she wants to eat first. She takes the cake and starts gobbling it up. Sara tells Adi that there’s fish inside the cake that’s why Priya is eating the cake to prevent Ram from falling sick. Adi asks why’s she complimenting the cake. Sara tells that Priya doesn’t want to hurt Sara’s feelings. Priya rushes to the washroom to puke and Sara goes behind her. Varun is in the same room disguised as a staff member. He drops the property papers in Sara’s bag when she asks him to go out. Then, Sara scolds Priya for eating all the cake.

Shivina congratulates Ram because Priya is puking. Nandini gets shocked and Sara says that it’s because she ate a lot. Ram goes to the room and Priya tells that she’s craving for ice cream. He gets her ice cream and she tells Ishaan and him have a good bonding but she didn’t know if he’ll make a good dad but he’s a good uncle. Ram thinks Priya is pregnant and gets happy. He takes her down and tells everyone he wants to make an announcement . She thinks it’s about Ishaan. Ram tells that Priya is pregnant and everyone gets shocked.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Varun determined to hurt Ram