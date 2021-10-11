Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Meera explains about Vijayadashami

In today’s episode, the newlywed couple enters Priya’s house by doing the kicking the rice bowl ritual and everyone welcomes Ram. They receive delivery of Prawn allergy’s medicine and Meera goes to collect it and doubts if Ram ordered it and worries about him. Priya tells Meera to not worry and generally, Ram eats a lot of medicines. Meera then tells Priya that this medicine is taken only when things are serious and explains her reactions. Mahendra is astonished to know when Shashi reveals that it was indeed Ram’s dad whom he staged that accident for and Shashi tells him that he was Shashi’s Dad’s favourite, so he got him to do the job. Mahendra tells Shashi that it wasn’t his intention to kill him and he misguided him and Shashi reminds him that he has taken the cash.

Meera explains to the newlywed couple about Vijayadashami and tells them to burn the Ravan together. Shubham and Mama ji tell the broker to convince Akshay to become an actor. Aditya worries about Ram and Brinda tells him that Priya is a good person. The family bid goodbye to the couple, and Priya becomes possessive of her mother’s affection and their car doesn’t start. They end up coming back to Priya’s place and Meera offers them to stay there and Ram agrees.

