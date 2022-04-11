Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Priya’s first step towards romance

In today’s episode, Ram asks Priya how could she even think of a situation where he can hate rains and she loves it. She tells that’s her dream and she can’t help it. Ram tells he can never hate the reasons and Priya asks him to open the blindfold and she gets surprised seeing all the rose decorations made for candle light dinner. It starts raining and she pulls him inside the house. He tells he can never hate the rain and she tells it started raining because of climate change. They both argue and she laughs and tells his face looks like one of her student’s when he didn’t know an answer to a maths question.

Ram answers the same questions spontaneously and Priya gets impressed and he tells no one ever appreciates him. She tells him that he’s very special for her and he tells he knows and asks her to remove the awkwardness. Later, Ram goes to take his stress spill and Priya taunts him by acting like him. He also acts like her and she laughs and calls him cute and hugs him. Ram gets surprised and he kisses her forehead. She also kisses his forehead and they both hug each other tightly. He puts his mother’s other bangle on her hand and she gets emotional. They both hug and sleep.

Next morning, Priya wakes up and gets happy seeing his face and wonder what should she tell him. He wakes up and she acts like she’s sleeping. He looks at her smiles and leaves to the court upon getting Adi’s call. He sends an audio message to Priya and she blushes. They reach the court and get to know that Sahil Babbar was the one who fought for the land. Adi tells the land was to be seized on the day of Ram’s dad’s accident and he gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

