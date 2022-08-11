Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th August 2022, Written Update: Priya decides to reveal Nandini’s truth

In today’s episode, Nandini and Priya confront each other about Shivina’s death. Pihu and Ram come there and Nandini tells Pihu that she was scolding Priya for falling sick. Pihu tells her that it's true as Priya keeps falling sick and once she even fell sick and couldn't meet her for 2 years. Everyone understands Pihu is talking about Priya's jail time but they keep silent. Priya doesn’t know what to say. Ram and Pihu leave.

Nandini tells Priya that she wants Pihu and her out of the house as she can’t tolerate them anymore. Priya thinks she has to help Ram and reveal the true face of Nandini as everyone’s using his goodness and betraying him. Later, Nandini meets Vedika and she promises Nandini that Ishaan will go to jail and Pihu will get to know the truth about Priya. Priya asks Pihu if she was the one who switched off her phone. Pihu says she did not.

Priya understands that it was Ram. Ram tells her that he did not want anyone to interrupt their moment. Priya tells him not to touch her phone. Ram gets angry and tells her how his life shattered when she betrayed him with Krish. Priya tries to comfort him but he stops her. Ram and Pihu feed each other and Pihu takes her medicines. Pihu then tells everyone that Nandini forgot to take her medicines.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

