Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th January 2022, Written Update: Ram gets angry at Priya

In today’s episode, Neetu asks Priya if everything is arranged and the latter says yes. Vedika tells she will get Ram to the farmhouse so that everyone can surprise him. Priya decides to go and convince the lady to bake a cake for Ram. Priya tells Vedika that Brinda wants to help and spend time with her and asks them both to handle the catering. However, Vedika insists on doing it alone.

Priya goes to meet Sara. Raj tells Mahendra and Shashi that the Sood sisters are tracking Anjali down. Shashi tells them to get more information, while Mahendra asks why. Shashi asks him to do his work as he is getting paid for it. He thinks of getting Vedika back to him through Anjali. Ram comes home and Vedika acts like she's planning a surprise. Neetu tells Ram that she’s planning a surprise for him as she cares about him. Ram asks Neetu if Priya is also planning something. Neetu questions him if Priya even knows it's his birthday. Ram wonders and thinks maybe Priya doesn’t know. Priya and Sara go to meet Anjali but the manager doesn’t allow them. Priya writes a note telling her that she will help her and give the information. She slides the note under the door.

Ram wonders where Priya went and acts cranky during his meeting. When Adi asks him what happened, Ram says Priya doesn’t care about him as she returned his gift. Adi wonders if he should tell him the reason. Nandini calls Ram and Vedika acts like talking to Neeraj and makes it look like Priya is with him. Ram wonders what’s happening. Ram comes home and Shubham hands him a suit telling him it's a gift by Vedika. Ram calls the bank and asks about Neeraj. The man informs him that he left with Priya. This leaves Ram angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

