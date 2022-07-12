Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th July 2022, Written Update: Pihu decides to apologise to Ram

In today’s episode, Pihu thinks of making an apology card for Ram thinking he will at least forgive him because of this. She thinks of going to Ram’s house. Maitri wails in pain and asks Pihu to call Neeraj. He comes rushing and Maitri tells that her stomach is paining a lot and tells maybe she’s going into labour. He gets shocked and Pihu asks him to call the doctor. He calls the doctor. On the other hand, the Minister’s wife asks Ram to go and prove that this pooja isn’t an act by applying sindoor on Priya's forehead. Everyone gets shocked. Ishaan debates that Ram is waiting for the pooja to get over so they can bless the sindoor box and then he can apply the sindoor.

Meera tells it's true and goes to get the sindoor box. Nandini goes and tells her that she knows what she’s doing but promises her that she won’t let her family enter their lives again even if it’s just for an act. Meera protests that this isn’t an act but instead this is their destiny of love and tells that she always thought of making Ram put sindoor on Priya in case they ever got back with each other.

Nandini reminds her that they aren’t in a relationship actually as this is all just a ruse. Shubham tells that they don’t have any other option as they will all go to jail f they get caught. The doctor comes and checks upon Maitri and informs her that it was just a false alarm. Pihu asks the doctor if he can drop her at Ram’s house and he agrees. Ram wonders if Priya is helping him out of guilt. Priya thinks that even though this is an act, her feelings are true for him. Pihu comes to the Kapoor Mansion. Ram applies sindoor to Priya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

