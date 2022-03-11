Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Priya waits for Ram

In today’s episode, Ram calls the doctor and tells him to make sure Nandini is fine and cuts the call. Meera tells Priya that she’s looking very pretty and tells she’s lucky to have Ram as her husband. Priya tells she’s always praising Ram and asks her to stop it and Sara teases her. Brinda comes and hugs Priya and tells she’s really happy for her as she looks so pretty and got ready for Ram. Adi asks Brinda if she has seen Ram and she tells no.

Sara tells Priya that she gets happy listening to the name Ram. She tells she’s only glowing as she looks pretty in her red saree and wonders if she’s catching feelings for him. Brinda assures Priya that Ram won’t ever break her heart. Nandini tells Vedika that Ram texted and he agreed and asks Vedika to go to the airport. Vedika tells Ram still likes her that’s why he’s willing to do anything for her. Meera tells Brinda about the importance of Mahashivratri and tells her the story about how pure Shiva and Parvati’s relationship is. She tells Priya and Ram will do the pooja for its significance. The pandit tells after this pooja Ram and Priya will accept each other wholly as husband and wife and he will apply sindur on her.

Priya sits down for the pooja and Adi calls Ram but he doesn’t pick up. Kunal comes and tells he can’t find Ram. Brinda calls Vedika and tells she only planned to take Ram away from the pooja and Vedika argues with her. Mami comes and asks her to tell the truth to Priya. Priya comes and asks if she can call Ram. Sara comes and asks Priya to trust Ram as he will show up. Ram comes wearing his sherwani and Priya gets stunned. Ram apologises for being late and Priya smiles.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Priya dresses up for Ram