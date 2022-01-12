Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Vedika takes Priya’s credits

In today’s episode, the old lady tells Priya that she used to bake a cake for her kids but one day a man’s car broke down and she offered cake to that man. She tells that he took the cake for his kids all the time ever since then, and tells that person was Ram’s dad. Priya tells her that the kid has grown up now. The old lady becomes happy and Sara thinks Vedika can’t ruin Priya’s surprise. Neetu wishes Ram a happy birthday and asks where’s Priya. Ram tells she might be busy.

Vedika comes and Ram thinks of Priya. Vedika asks Ram if he’s ready to leave and he agrees. Priya hopes he likes her surprise. Sandy calls Priya and asks if she found Anjali and Priya says she could only leave her a message. Priya tells her that the old lady made her bake the cake for Ram and Sandy says that’s so wholesome. Ram sees his birthday decorations and thinks Vedika did so much for him but Priya didn’t even wish him. Everyone wishes Ram and Maitri also join the party. Vedika tells Ram that Neeraj is with Priya. Ram thinks Priya didn’t do anything despite being his wife.

Sara and Priya reach the venue and Sara tells them she’ll keep the cake and join her. Neeraj comes and Ram sees him and Priya talking to each other and gets angry. He makes a toast and thanks Vedika for organizing the surprise and Priya gets shocked. He taunts Priya by saying he wants to thank people who could make it to the patty despite being busy. Priya gets upset. Adi takes Ram aside and Vedika wonders why she can’t spot Brinda. Sara tells Priya that Vedika took all the credit. Priya tells it's not Vedika’s mistake as she doesn’t care who takes the credit but only wants Ram to understand her.

