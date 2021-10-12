Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Ram stays at Priya’s house

In today’s episode, Priya takes Ram out to tell him that he can’t adjust in her house and asks why he left the marriage hall and tells him that he doesn’t know what her family had to go through, Ram tried to tell the truth but Sandy cuts in. Shubham comes and tells Nandini that he has everything under control. Priya brings Ram her mama’s clothes and he goes to take a shower. Priya clears the roses from the bed and changes her clothes. Ram comes out of the shower and asks what Priya is doing and she tells him about the video she was watching. While sleeping, Ram tries to tell the truth but finds Priya asleep.

Ram feels hot so he goes to his car and calls Aditya and he tells him how to switch on the car. He decides to sleep there but Vedika congratulates him on the text and asks if they’ll still remain friends, but Ram finds Priya’s bangle in the car and forgets to reply to Vedika and goes and sleeps next to Priya. Priya sees Ram struggling and keeps a bucket of ice and a table fan in front of him. Ram’s alarm rings and he gets up and trips over the bucket, and misunderstands that Priya did this for revenge. Shivina runs around the house shouting it’s her marriage day and Nandini and Shubham get to know that Ram didn’t return since last night. Meera gets Priya a saree and while she’s pinning the saree Ram comes out of the shower.

