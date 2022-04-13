Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12th April 2022, Written Update: A stranger drops Ram home

In today’s episode, Nandini asks Priya where is Ram and she tells he’s gone to the court. Priya asks Nandini what the case is about and she replies that Virendra bought that and for her and it’s his last wish so Ram fights hard for it. Ram gets into his car and the driver congratulates him for winning the case. Ram wonders Sahil was Shashi’s father and he wonders what’s happening and thinks what’s he missing. athe driver asks him if it isn’t weird that the accident and the land problem took place on the same day. Ram asks him to drive silently.

They reach his office and Ram gets down and turns back and asks how does he know about the court case and the dates. He looks at his driver and tells he’s not his driver. He tells he isn’t his driver and Ram asks him to tell who he is. He tells Ram to ask the right questions and asks him how could he not be aware of the reason of his dad’s death for 15 years. Ram tells it was an accident and he tells it wasn’t and asks him to find out the truth and runs away.

Priya wonders how to talk to Ram without awkwardness and gets into the lift. Ram also enters the lift and trips and falls on her. Ram tells her that he won the case and she asks him why he’s worried. He tells her everything about the case and the driver. Priya asks him to find out more about it to gain closure and then scolds him for not realising who his driver is. He tells everyone is Tarun for him. She tells what if something happened to him and the lift stops. Sandy and Kunal enter and Priya leaves wondering who that man might be and they tease Ram.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Priya’s first step towards romance