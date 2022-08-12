Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Krish attends Vikrant's bachelor party

In today’s episode, Priya tells Ram that there's a party at Sara's place. Ram says they are also throwing a bachelor party for Vikrant. Priya says Nandini and Shubham emotionally manipulate and misuse Ram's love. Krish tells her that she will call her later. Ram goes to Krish and says he has to talk to him. He tells Krish that he is going to give the money to Priya as she deserves it. Krish tells him that Pihu thought he was going to invite him for Vikrant's party. Ram tells him that he thought he wouldn't come so he didn’t invite.

Vikrant tells Ram that his party will be ruined if Krish comes. Ram tells him that he had no choice. Priya gets Nandini's medicines. Sara comes so she hides it. Priya thinks how Sara let Ram decide everything about her marriage because of the deal. Priya thinks she will bring out the truth and protect Ishaan. Vedika tells Nandini that the deal will be signed after the interview and then they will bring out the truth in Sara's mandap.

Vedika tells her that she and Ram will be in the minister's bungalow to sign the deal so that Nandini and Shubham can get Ishaan arrested. Krish goes to the party and thinks he wouldn't have come if not for Pihu. Adi says they should make the party more interesting. Krish says he has to leave as he has a meeting. Adi gets alcohol and Ram says that Krish doesn't drink. Krish tells him that a lot of things have changed in the past 5 years.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

